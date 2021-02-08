2021 Super Bowl commercials: Northwestern students rate best, worst ads

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a lot of talk this year about the Super Bowl commercials.There were some hits and some misses when it comes to the effectiveness of the ads.A marketing class at Northwestern actually ranks them an and professor Tim Calkins joined ABC7.Some ads included in the winners were the ad for Cheetos and Amazon's Alexa ad as well as the Doritos ad.Some of the misses include the Sketchers a with Tony Romo and the Square Space ad featuring Dolly Parton's "5 to 9" remix as well as Weather Tech's ad.