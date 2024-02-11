Fry the Coop can bring the heat for your Super Bowl LVIII party

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Super Bowl LVIII kicks off Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

If you are planning a watch party, Fry the Coop has your game day spread covered. Their fast, casual chicken shop brings the heat with its simple, cooked-to-order menu.

Whether you want it crazy hot, (get ready to call emergency services) or country , (no heat), Fry the Coop satisfies your fried chicken fix with every crunchy bite.

Aside from the sandwiches, Fry the Coop's chicken and waffles is a signature favorite. The guest-favorite featuries sweet waffles with bits of savory bacon inside topped with a sweet-spiced butter and hot maple syrup.

For a list of locations and to see the full menu menu, visit www.frythecoop.com.