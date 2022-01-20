Super Bowl halftime show trailer: A '90s throwback with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- A trailer for this year's Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show is a cinematic treat featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar in a '90s-style video."Straight Outta Compton" director F. Gary Gray created the trailer, which is titled "The Call."It opens with a young Eminem facing a present-day Eminem, performing his single "Rap God." Next Snoop is seen driving in his car, bobbing along to "The Next Episode." A glamorous looking Blige appears in a blue coat while "Family Affair" plays. Lamar is then seen with "Humble" playing in the background. Everyone takes a call from Dr. Dre, telling them to unite at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium for the show.We see a plane take off as the trailer shifts from the East Coast to the West Coast."California Love" also plays in the trailer, giving a vibe that the crew will play their hits for the crowd.The clip ends with an aerial view of the stadium and shouts of football fans.The Super Bowl airs Feb. 13.