12 Super Bowl party essentials

Football fans rejoice, Superbowl LVIII is almost here. This year, Usher is kicking off the halftime show, with a packed 13-minute performance featuring both new and old singles. Everyone knows though, the best way to enjoy the game and the performance is with a crowd, and it's never too early to start prepping for your Super Bowl festivities. We've rounded up 12 must-have items that will take your gatherings to the next level whether you're hosting an indoor or outdoor celebration.

Super Bowl party essentials for every host

If you're expecting a lot of guests and don't want to bring out your plates, stay on theme with these paper football food trays. Perfect for burgers and fries or even dips and chips, these plates will make hosting and cleanup a breeze.

Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel Marin White Chip and Dip $29.95 Shop Now at Crate & Barrel

Elevate your chips and dip with this oven-safe Crate & Barrel dish. Quick bites are essential during game day so whether you're serving guacamole and chips or chips and salsa, this dish will be a great addition to your celebration.

15% off Amazon True Zoo Home Turf Coasters $15.98

$18.99 Shop Now at Amazon

Avoid rings on your furniture with this set of five home turf coasters. On theme for the big game, these coasters will work well if you're planning on entertaining guests indoors.

35% off Amazon Gyuem 20 feet Inflatable Portable Projector Movie Screen $135.99

$209.99 Shop Now at Amazon

Planning on hosting your Super Bowl party outdoors? This 20-foot inflatable movie screen will serve as the perfect big screen for you and your guests so you can enjoy the game in style. The brand says it can be set up in two minutes or less and the product even comes with a storage bag for ease of transport.

50% off Amazon Outdoor Projector, Mini Projector for Home Theater $49.97

$99.99 Shop Now at Amazon

This mini projector is perfect if the weather is nice enough to host your Super Bowl party outdoors. This projector is compatible indoors and outdoors with a projection size from 30 inches to 240 inches. It also comes equipped with its own speakers and can connect to your mobile device.

Amazon Polk Audio T15 100 Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers $149 Shop Now at Amazon

Feel like you're in the stands with these Polk Audio home theater speakers. Equipped with surround sound, these speakers will transport your guests to the stadium and give them a Super Bowl party to remember.

14% off Amazon Big Joe Milano Beanbag Chair $59.64

$70 Shop Now at Amazon

You want your guests to be comfortable during the game, especially if it runs into overtime. This Big Joe beanbag chair is perfect for entertaining and is Amazon's top choice in beanbag chairs. You can choose from a variety of colors and designs to find the one that fits your space.

Amazon Toothsome Studios Store 12" x 8" Tin Football Sign $13.99 Shop Now at Amazon

Spruce up your man cave with this referee metal sign. Perfect for a Super Bowl party, this sign would look great by a home bar or hung up on the wall. The sign itself also comes with pre-drilled holes making it easier to hang up on your wall.

20% off Amazon Disposable Tablecloth Plastic Table Covers $7.97

$9.99 Shop Now at Amazon

Outfit your tables with these disposable football-themed tablecloths. Easy to clean and waterproof, these tablecloths are an Amazon customer favorite with more than 100 purchases in the past month.

7% off Amazon 1-Gallon Glass Drink Dispensers For Parties $36.99

$39.99 Shop Now at Amazon

If you're planning on having beverages for your guests, consider buying these gallon drink dispensers. This two-pack comes with an ice cylinder to help keep your drinks cool throughout the game, and a metal shelf with anti-skid guards so you won't have to worry about your dispensers slipping.

Serve your guests drinks with these football ice cubes. Freeze them the night before and they'll be ready to chill your drinks the day of the big game. They're reusable and come with leak-free lids to prevent any freezer spills.

16% off Amazon Coleman Chiller Series 48qt Insulated Portable Cooler $33.50

$39.99 Shop Now at Amazon

Keep your drinks cold with this portable cooler. It can hold up to 31 cans, according to the brand, so your guests can have cold beverages throughout the game.

