Derek Chauvin appeal rejected by Supreme Court in George Floyd killing

WASHINGTON -- The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder in the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Chauvin was found guilty in April 2021 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison - which exceeded Minnesota's sentencing guidelines range of 10 years and eight months to 15 years.

Chauvin later pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd's civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years in prison to run concurrently with his state sentence.

Floyd's killing while in police custody on a Minneapolis street was caught on video and ignited prolonged protests in the community and across the country over police brutality and racial injustice.

Chauvin claimed in his appeal against conviction he had not received a fair trial because jurors in his case may have had a vested interest against acquitting, out of fear of instigating more street protests and violence.

Chauvin's lawyers have said there were various reasons to overturn his conviction, including a state district court depriving the former officer of his right to a fair trial by denying his request for a change of venue, despite "pervasive adverse publicity."

The Supreme Court rejected Chauvin's appeal without comment or a recorded vote.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Chauvin, Floyd family attorney Ben Crump and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison for comment.

