Surveillance images released of suspect in Belmont Cragin luring attempt

Surveillance images of a suspect wanted for attempting to lure a girl on her way to school in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of a man they said tried to lure a girl as she walked to school in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood earlier this month.

The girl was walking in the 4800-block of West Fullerton Avenue at about 8 a.m. on June 3 when police said a man began to follow her. He attempted to converse with her and tried to convince her to come to his home, but she refused.

The girl escaped and called police. The man continued to walk past the 5000-block of West Fullerton Avenue, police said.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man with a Spanish accent, approximately 5' to 5'2" tall, 150-170 pounds with brown eyes, black and partially gray hair and was seen wearing a gray top, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.
