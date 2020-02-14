Minooka fire victims ID'd as woman, 5-year-old grandson

By and
MINOOKA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 57-year-old woman and her five-year-old grandson were killed in a fire in Minooka Friday morning, authorities said.

The Channahon Fire Protection District and Minooka Police Department responded to the fire in the 24500-block of Bell Road at about 12:44 a.m.

A 57-year-old woman, Susan Weber, was transported to a hospital in Morris where she was pronounced dead, the Grundy County Coroner's Office said. Her five-year-old grandson, Waveland Fitch, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Will County Coroner's Office said.

The mother was in the family room when the fire started. She and her young son were able to make it out of the home. They were treated at a hospital and released, the Minooka fire chief said.

"When they arrived, firefighters were approached by the mother, and she told them there were two individuals trapped inside," Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said.

The ranch-style farmhouse on Bell Road is a quarter mile from the main street, which in the dark and bitter cold conditions presented a challenge to the several fire departments that quickly responded.

"We'll risk a lot to save a lot, and that's the choice we make," said Channahon Fire Chief John Petrakis. "I'm proud of my men and unfortunately, my heart goes out to the family who is affected by this."

Crews were able to quickly get water on the home and rush inside.

"We were fortunate enough to have hydrant right there at the corner of the driveway on South Bell Road for the duration of the incident," Chief Petrakis said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the state fire marshal, Minooka police and Channahon fire, will County Coroner's Office and Grundy County Coroner's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minookafatal firefirechild killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News