La Grange thrift store The Hope Chest, sustainable fashion option supporting local women's shelter

The Hope Chest in La Grange sells gently-used, upscale clothing providing a sustainable way to build up your wardrobe.

LAGRANGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Clothing is one of those "hard to recycle" items.

Some textiles can take more than 200 years to decompose in a landfill, all while releasing harmful methane gas into the air we breath.

"There's not really a place to recycle clothing other than a resale shop," said Sally Kurfirst, general manager at The Hope Chest in La Grange.

But don't let that cramp your style. Buying second-hand clothes is a sustainable way to build up your wardrobe.

The Hope Chest has been helping fashionistas shop sustainably and more for nearly 30 years.

"It's totally recycling: Recycling, repurposing, reimagining," said Kurfirst.

The Hope Chest gives 100 percent of its profit to a shelter for domestic violence survivors fun by the Pillars Community Health.

"If we sell a pair of jeans here for maybe $12 to $18, for the higher end designer jeans, that might end up buying a couple pairs of pajamas for a child at the shelter, or couple of meals for a mom and her kids that shelter," explained Kurfirst.

The Hope Chest specializes in upscale women's clothing and is designed to look like a boutique.

"We find that the higher-end merchandise, the better-quality merchandise, holds up so much better," said Kurfirst. "Fast fashion, obviously is great for people who are on a strict budget but on the other hand, they can come here and get better quality items for the same amount."

Besides the extra cash in your pocket, there's also no need to worry about "who wore it best."

"By the the time it gets here it's kind of one of kind," said Kurfirst.