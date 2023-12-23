EcoShip helps with sustainable gifting by reusing packaging, shipping materials

EcoShip is a non-profit founded by Aleksandra Plewa that combats waste and promotes reusing packaging and shipping materials.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday season is not only a celebratory season, but also a shopping season. Shopping for gifts naturally comes with a lot of packaging, especially as more and more people do their holiday gift purchasing online.

Operating out of a CubeSmart storage unit, EcoShip collects and redistributes reused packaging supplies for businesses and individuals around Chicago.

The holiday season is one of their busiest times of the year. One of their collection points is The Unwaste Shop, a zero waste store, where individuals can drop off and pick up eco-friendly supplies.