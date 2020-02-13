Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules

sweepstakes

This is the place to find links to the various sweepstakes, rules, and promotions from ABC 7 Chicago and Windy City LIVE.







Win tickets to the NBA Rising Stars Challenge
Friday, February 14 | United Center
Link to enter: https://woobox.com/nb4zkp
Official Rules: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/nb4zkp


Alessi Foods & Fresh Thyme INSTANT WIN Sweepstakes
Play every 30 minutes to instantly win great prizes
Instant Win: https://woobox.com/63jc8a
Official Rules: https://woobox.com/63jc8a/rules


WIN A TRIP TO HOLLYWOOD FOR KELLY & RYAN'S AFTER OSCARS SHOW!
You and a guest could win air fare for 2 to LA, hotel accommodations, and VIP tickets to see Kelly & Ryan's BIG post Oscars show!
Link to enter: https://woobox.com/duwoaa
Official Rules: https://woobox.com/offers/rules/duwoaa
