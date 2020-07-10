Arts & Entertainment

Celebrities sing 'Sweet Home Chicago' to raise money for Arts for Illinois Relief Fund

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some celebrities showed their support for "Sweet Home Chicago" and its struggling artists.

Celebrities who were either born here or got their start here lent their voices to a rendition of the classic song to benefit the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, which provides grants to more than 1,400 artists out of work due to COVID-19.

The video features an ensemble of more than 100 stars, including Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Jim Belushi, Keegan-Michael Kay, Twista, Rhymefest and even Chef Rick Bayless.

Click here to see the video and donate to Arts for Illinois Relief Fund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentillinoiscelebritycoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisu.s. & worldfundraiserthe artscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 12, drowns at Marquette Beach in Gary
Award-winning chef feeds hospital workers, helps local farmers
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
IL National Guard winds down service at COVID-19 testing sites
IHSA revises Phase 4 guidelines for high school sports
Barber shop helps coworker who lost everything in house fire
Young COVID-19 survivor returns home to dance with life again
Show More
Man shot while driving crashes on Dan Ryan Expressway: CPD
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, muggy, still warm Friday
Madigan calls to remove Stephen Douglas imagery from Capitol
Man charged with murder for fatal shooting during riots, looting in May
Officials rule Robert Fuller death suicide
More TOP STORIES News