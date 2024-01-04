WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

'Situationships' boxes contain Sweethearts candy with blurry, mixed messages

WABC logo
Thursday, January 4, 2024 11:39AM
Sweethearts debuts 'Situationships' boxes ahead of Valentine's Day
Your romance may be complicated, but candy never is!
WABC

Any chance you're in a "situationship"? You know, the phase where you are sort of in a relationship, but it's complicated and not labeled.

Well, Sweethearts, the classic Valentine's Day candy from Spangler Candy, has a potential gift idea if you want to get something for your sort-of-special someone.

They are releasing "situationship" boxes with hearts that feature blurry misprints.

"Sweethearts" is calling them "sweet, muddled nothings and literal mixed messages to capture what singles are dealing with."

The candies are all set to go on sale at sweetheartcandies.com next week.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW