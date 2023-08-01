Taco Bell sued for false advertising, allegedly skimping on fillings in Mexican Pizzas, wraps

A class-action lawsuit accuses Taco bell of false advertising, alleging that the Mexican Pizza the plaintiff purchased only contained half of the amount of beans and beef advertised online and in-store.

The photos online of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza last September reeled in New York resident Frank Siragusa. But the $5.49 fast food treat he wound up with has now prompted him to launch a class-action suit against the taco chain.

In a Brooklyn federal court Monday, Siragusa accused the chain of false advertising, alleging in the suit that the Mexican Pizza he purchased only contained half of the amount of beans and beef advertised online and in-store.

Other popular Taco Bell menu items such as the Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap and Veggie Mexican Pizza have also overstated the amount of filling in advertisements by"at least double the amount," the lawsuit claims.

Siragusa enclosed photos of the advertised products in the lawsuit, alongside the photos of much leaner products customers allegedly received.

These practices are "unfair and deceptive" and are especially concerning amid rising food prices, the lawsuit claims.

"Meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially," Siragusa's attorneys stated in the suit.

These claims against Taco Bell are not the first of its kind for Siragusa's lawyers, James Kelly and Anthony Russo. The pair have previously filed lawsuits against fast food restaurants practicing false advertising, including a recent lawsuit against Burger King for overstating the size of their Whoppers. The lawsuit went to mediation and reached an impasse.

Siragusa is seeking $5 million for customers who purchased Taco Bell menu items affected by false advertising practices.

The lawsuit comes just as Taco Bell wrapped up its battle against Taco John's for the "Taco Tuesday" trademark, in which the taco chain successfully petitioned for the phrase to be available for all.

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment. CNN was unable to reach Siragusa for comment.

