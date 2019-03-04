BREAKING NEWS
i team lead contamination
New rules aim to improve lead poisoning testing in Illinois
New rules in Illinois could help children and families get more assistance with lead poisoning.
Drinking fountains reactivated as city addresses lead in water
Drinking fountains reactivated as city addresses lead in water
Chicago students raise awareness about lead in water
Berwyn landlord forced to remove lead contamination from apartment
Lead Park Districts
High lead levels found in nearly 20 percent of park district fountains
Chicago sees spike in requests for lead testing of water
Chicago interns investigate lead in fountains after I-Team stories
Chicago interns investigate lead in fountains after I-Team stories
Chicago Park District shuts down water fountains after finding high lead levels
I-Team lead testing results prompt city action
I-Team: Lead testing in drinking water
Lead paint threat still prevalent across Chicagoland
Loopholes in lead paint laws endanger children
Illinois Attorney General sues landlord after lead found in building
I-Team: Park district shuts down 15 water fountains after lead testing
