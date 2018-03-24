Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
Weather
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us:
march for our lives
Email
Sen. Durbin visits Oak Lawn High School after student sends letter about gun violence
A heartwarming letter from a southwest suburban student concerned about gun violence catches the attention of U.S. Sen Dick Durbin (D-Illinois).
More Stories
Weapons banned during Trump, Pence NRA appearance
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
March for Our Lives organizers reveal movement's next step
Debunked falsehoods about Parkland shooting
Chicago youth featured at March for Our Lives in D.C.
Gun control debate rages on after March For Our Lives
How big was the March for Our Lives crowd?
Thousands gather in Chicago, D.C. for March for Our Lives 2018 rallies
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
Here is the White House response to March for Our Lives
Chicago students in city, D.C. prepare for March for Our Lives 2018 rally
Faces and names to know ahead of March for our Lives
Parkland students star in 'Game for Our Lives'
What to know about March for Our Lives
Show More