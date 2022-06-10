March for Our Lives 2022: Downtown Chicago rally planned for June 11 along with several in suburbs

March for Our Lives 2022 - Chicago area rallies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are several "March for Our Lives" demonstrations planned in the Chicago area and nationwide on Saturday, June 11.This is the second "March for our Lives" event. The first was organized by survivors of the Parkland school shooting in 2018.This weekend's demonstrations were planned after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde.June 11, 2022 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM CTFederal Plaza, S DEARBORN St, Chicago, IL 60604June 11, 2022 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM CTDowners Grove North High School, 4436 Main St, Downers Grove, IL 60515June 11, 2022 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM CTMargreth Riemer Reservoir, Palatine, ILJune 11, 2022 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM CTCorner of Exchange Drive & Northwest Highway (Park in outer perimeter spots of Binnys/Fed-Ex shopping centers)June 11, 2022 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM CTMeet us at the corner of Kimball Street and Grove Avenue on Saturday, June 11th at 1 PM. Bring a sign calling for Gun Control. Use Big Letters so that your sign can be read from across the street.June 11, 2022 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM CTLincoln park, 450 W MAIN St, Saint Charles, IL 60174June 11, 2022 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM CTSunset Woods Park, 1801 Sunset Rd