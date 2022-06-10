March for Our Lives 2022: Downtown Chicago rally planned for June 11 along with several in suburbs

This is the second "March for our Lives" event. The first was organized by survivors of the Parkland school shooting in 2018.
This weekend's demonstrations were planned after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde.
March for Our Lives 2022 - Chicago area rallies
March For Our Lives Chicago, IL
June 11, 2022 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM CT
Federal Plaza, S DEARBORN St, Chicago, IL 60604
March For Our Lives Downers Grove, IL
June 11, 2022 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM CT
Downers Grove North High School, 4436 Main St, Downers Grove, IL 60515
Palatine March For Our Lives
June 11, 2022 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM CT
Margreth Riemer Reservoir, Palatine, IL
March For Our Lives Crystal Lake, IL
June 11, 2022 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM CT
Corner of Exchange Drive & Northwest Highway (Park in outer perimeter spots of Binnys/Fed-Ex shopping centers)
March For Our Lives Elgin, IL
June 11, 2022 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM CT
Meet us at the corner of Kimball Street and Grove Avenue on Saturday, June 11th at 1 PM. Bring a sign calling for Gun Control. Use Big Letters so that your sign can be read from across the street.
March For Our Lives St. Charles, IL
June 11, 2022 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM CT
Lincoln park, 450 W MAIN St, Saint Charles, IL 60174
March For Our Lives Highland Park, IL
June 11, 2022 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM CT
Sunset Woods Park, 1801 Sunset Rd