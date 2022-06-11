March for Our Lives

March for Our Lives 2022: Chicago rally pushes for more gun control after recent mass shootings

Rallies also held is several suburbs, including Downers Grove, Palatine, Crystal Lake, Elgin and more
By
Chicago area March for Our Lives rallies push for more gun control

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The numbers may not have been large, but the people said their commitment to advocate for gun control and an end to violence has never been stronger.

From Chicago's Federal Plaza to north suburban Highland Park, people came together to once again push for stricter gun control measures.

"Enough is enough," said gun control supporter Liliana Garcia.

"I'm just so tired of watching kids die that don't deserve it," said fellow gun control supporter Nicole Tucker.

Saturday's March for Our Lives rallies follow the recent mass shootings that activists said should compel lawmakers to act.

"Politicians have to be responsible, and if they are not going to do anything about it, we need to vote them out of office," said Joy Morris, another gun control supporter.

RELATED: List of Chicago area March for Our Lives rallies planned for June 11
Trevon Bosley was just 7 when his brother was shot and killed in 2006. He's heading to Washington, D.C. for March for Our Lives on Saturday, June 11.



"In communities, we must not back down. We must stand strong and say no," said fellow supporter Zormen Jackson.

The local rally's co-organizer is 17-year-old Naperville North rising senior, Peyton Arens. He attended the 2018 march in Washington D.C. that drew hundreds of thousands.

"We have to do something to call out the horrible gun violence epidemic that's taking place in Chicago and around our nation," Arens said. "Today's also really important because people are angry. There've been so many tragedies."

In the nation's Capitol this weekend, Chicago's own Trevon Bosley, from the city's St. Sabina community, addressed the crowd. He's lost several loved ones to gun violence.

"People are really dying every day. Every day shootings are everyday problems," he said.

Lee Blackmon, 27, survived a 2020 shooting in Englewood that left him partially paralyzed. He also says enough is enough.

Those at Saturday's Chicago rally said they are committed to change, adding that this time is more than a moment -- it's a movement.
Related topics:
chicagoloophighland parkelginst. charlesdowners grovepalatinecrystal lakeprotestgun controlmarch for our livesrallyguns
