tailgate

Tailgating recipes with a local spin

Ideas include Taylor Street Sub with Turano bread, Scottie Pippen bourbon cocktail
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Football tailgate food ideas from Mariano's

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With football season in full swing, Amanda Puck of Mariano's has some tips and recipes on how to create the perfect spread with local ingredients and recipes.

Taylor Street Sub with Turano bread: Everyone loves a Party Sub, and this is an Italian Chicago classic -- sesame seed bun from the local Turano Baking Company, layered with Italian meats, and provolone cheese.

Or you can try the Magic Green Beans, a healthy take on a sports snack. It features Chicago Chef Stephanie Izard's sauce line.

Chicken and Waffles Nachos with Muchacha Cheese Salsa: Up your chicken and waffle game with these nachos, featuring Mariano's chicken tenders on mini waffles with local Muchacha Cheese Salsa and sour cream.

Sticky Sour Cocktail: Scottie Pippen's DIGITS bourbon with Heaven's Honey syrup

To make, gently muddle two basil leaves in a cocktail shaker. Then add 1/2 oz. Heaven's Honey Simple Syrup (combine equal amounts water and honey in a pan and heat until melted and blended, let cool), 1/2 oz. Demera Sugar Simple Syrup (combine equal amounts water and sugar in a pan and heat until melted and blended, let cool), 1 oz. fresh-squeezed lemon juice and 2 oz. DIGITS. Add ice and shake until cold. Strain into a rocks or cocktail glass of choice. Garnish with a thin wheel of lemon and fresh basil sprig.

RELATED: Chef offers recipes, ideas to reduce food waste as Americans cook more during COVID pandemic

Heaven's Honey is a local Chicago clover honey sold at Mariano's (there are several local Clover honey brands, and Heaven's Honey can also be purchased online).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfootballrecipetailgate
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAILGATE
Tailgating season is back, Mariano's has got you covered
People tailgate for hours to eat at Beefmastor Inn in Wilson
Tailgate started outside NC hospital awaiting arrival of baby
Tips on 'homegating' during Bears game
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Horner Park hit-and-run after Chicago shooting: CPD
'Fed up' Robbins cops resign, call off over lack of resources: union
Illinois State Police trooper killed in Dan Ryan shooting
Rookie QB Justin Fields will start in Chicago Bears game
3 hurt, 1 critically, in Gold Coast shooting: CPD
Man pretending to need help attacks teen in alley, mom claims
3 hurt, including toddler, in Near North Side shooting, crash: CPD
Show More
When is the best time to see leaves changing colors?
What the debt ceiling is, and why you should care about it
28 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Weather: Scattered thunderstorms Sunday
California family of 3 found dead while vacationing in Mexico
More TOP STORIES News