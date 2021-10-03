Tailgating recipes with a local spin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With football season in full swing, Amanda Puck of Mariano's has some tips and recipes on how to create the perfect spread with local ingredients and recipes.
Taylor Street Sub with Turano bread: Everyone loves a Party Sub, and this is an Italian Chicago classic -- sesame seed bun from the local Turano Baking Company, layered with Italian meats, and provolone cheese.
Or you can try the Magic Green Beans, a healthy take on a sports snack. It features Chicago Chef Stephanie Izard's sauce line.
Chicken and Waffles Nachos with Muchacha Cheese Salsa: Up your chicken and waffle game with these nachos, featuring Mariano's chicken tenders on mini waffles with local Muchacha Cheese Salsa and sour cream.
Sticky Sour Cocktail: Scottie Pippen's DIGITS bourbon with Heaven's Honey syrup
To make, gently muddle two basil leaves in a cocktail shaker. Then add 1/2 oz. Heaven's Honey Simple Syrup (combine equal amounts water and honey in a pan and heat until melted and blended, let cool), 1/2 oz. Demera Sugar Simple Syrup (combine equal amounts water and sugar in a pan and heat until melted and blended, let cool), 1 oz. fresh-squeezed lemon juice and 2 oz. DIGITS. Add ice and shake until cold. Strain into a rocks or cocktail glass of choice. Garnish with a thin wheel of lemon and fresh basil sprig.
Heaven's Honey is a local Chicago clover honey sold at Mariano's (there are several local Clover honey brands, and Heaven's Honey can also be purchased online).
