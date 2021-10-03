Tailgating recipes with a local spin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With football season in full swing, Amanda Puck of Mariano's has some tips and recipes on how to create the perfect spread with local ingredients and recipes.: Everyone loves a Party Sub, and this is an Italian Chicago classic -- sesame seed bun from the local Turano Baking Company, layered with Italian meats, and provolone cheese.Or you can try thea healthy take on a sports snack. It features Chicago Chef Stephanie Izard's sauce line.: Up your chicken and waffle game with these nachos, featuring Mariano's chicken tenders on mini waffles with local Muchacha Cheese Salsa and sour cream.: Scottie Pippen's DIGITS bourbon with Heaven's Honey syrupTo make, gently muddle two basil leaves in a cocktail shaker. Then add 1/2 oz. Heaven's Honey Simple Syrup (combine equal amounts water and honey in a pan and heat until melted and blended, let cool), 1/2 oz. Demera Sugar Simple Syrup (combine equal amounts water and sugar in a pan and heat until melted and blended, let cool), 1 oz. fresh-squeezed lemon juice and 2 oz. DIGITS. Add ice and shake until cold. Strain into a rocks or cocktail glass of choice. Garnish with a thin wheel of lemon and fresh basil sprig.Heaven's Honey is a local Chicago clover honey sold at Mariano's (there are several local Clover honey brands, and Heaven's Honey can also be purchased online).