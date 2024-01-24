New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson to pay $700M to settle talc investigations

New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson is agreeing to a tentative deal to settle investigations by more than 40 states in connection with the safety of its baby powder and other products.

The company will reportedly pay $700 million to settle the claims.

The settlement does not include more than 50,000 cases from people who allege using the baby powder caused cancer. Some of those trials are expected to start later this year.

J &J has maintained that its now discontinued talc products do not cause cancer.

Action News is reaching out to the company for comment on the settlement.