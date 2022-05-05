Community & Events

Tall Ship Windy makes way through Chicago River to summer mooring spot at Navy Pier

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a majestic sight on the Chicago River Wednesday as the "Tall Ship Windy" made her way from winter storage to her summer mooring spot at Navy Pier.

Windy is a 148-foot, four-masted 'gaff topsail' schooner.

She's made of modern materials including steel, but is built to look like an old traditional schooner.

The ship offers fireworks cruises and skyline sails to the public, as well as private cruises.

Windy's summer sailing season begins May 13.

For more information visit TallShipWindy.com
