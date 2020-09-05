Community & Events

Chicago 'Tamale Guy' still hospitalized with COVID-19, has 'long recovery ahead'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's beloved "Tamale Guy" remains hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, but his condition is improving.

Claudio Velez was hospitalized in the ICU and put on a ventilator last week.

"He is still in the hospital and will be for some time but his condition has stabilized," a post on the Tamale Guy Chicago Facebook page said. "Claudio has a long recovery ahead but we believe he will pull through. He has a lot of family, friends and tamale lovers in his corner supporting him."



While Velez cannot yet respond verbally, the post said he is responding physically when he hears his loved one's voices, especially when they mention the restaurant.

His Tamale Guy Chicago restaurant, located at 2018 W. Chicago Avenue in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, plans to reopen on Wednesday, September 9.
