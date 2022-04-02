better government association

Better Government Association fact-checks US Sen. Tammy Duckworth's gender pay gap claims

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

BGA fact-checks US Sen. Tammy Duckworth's gender pay gap claims

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In March, the ABC7 Chicago data team examined where Illinois stands in closing the gender pay gap.

Studies show the pay gap is slowly closing. A 2017 analysis by the Institute of Women's Policy Research predicts the pay gap in Illinois will not fully close until 2065, at current rates.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that in 2020, Illinois women earned on average 80 cents to for every dollar earned by a man. That's below the national average of 82 cents per dollar, putting Illinois in 33rd place for smallest gap out of the 50 states and D.C. However, data from the Census American Community Survey shows the gap is slightly smaller in Chicago than it is for all of Illinois, with women earning on average 81 cents for ever dollar earned by a man.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth recently tweeted about the gender pay gap.

"An extra 2 whole months and 15 days. That's how long it takes for white women to make the same amount men made in the same job last year. And it's even worse for women of color," Duckworth said.



Senator Duckworth's statement is accurate in noting that the gender pay gap is worse for Black, Latina, Native and Asian American women. But based on study she is referring to by the National Committee on Pay Gap Equity Organization, Duckworth's claim falls short.

Better Government Association Politifact Reporter Analise Trofimuk took a closer look at Duckworth's claim, and the existing data on job pay gaps, in the BGA's latest fact check.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopbusinessstate politicspersonal financebetter government associationsenatepoliticscongresswomensalarycongresswomen
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION
IL Supreme Court rules officials can use campaign funds for lawyers
BGA investigates allegations against former Chicago police supt.
Former IL Veterans Affairs chief misused campaign funds: BGA
BGA Investigator explains next steps in Mike Madigan fallout
TOP STORIES
Will Smith resigns from Academy following Chris Rock slap backlash
Girl with alopecia says she was bullied following Oscars slap
West suburban teacher accused of misconduct, placed on leave
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
Chicago weather: Rain/snow wintry mix for 1st weekend of April
Budget-friendly guide to meal planning as inflation rates climb
Coach K's former Army teammate is also Hubert Davis' father-in-law
Show More
6 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Coach K's last dance: Chicago native makes run for 6th championship
Chicago holds 2 town hall halls amid fewer shootings, more carjackings
Man fatally shot after argument on Northwest Side, Chicago police say
Chicago Weather: Cold rain and snow Saturday
More TOP STORIES News