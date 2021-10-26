Tamron Hall talks new crime novel about Chicago reporter who investigates missing Black girls

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tamron Hall is not only the host of her talk show here on ABC 7, she's a first-time novelist! Her new crime novel "As the Wicked Watch" is out Tuesday.ABC7's Hosea Sanders spoke with the one-time local newswoman about the story inspired by her time reporting here. Her new novel is about a reporter who covers the mystery of Black girls who go missing.It's based in Chicago, and she told ABC7 she's already working on a follow-up. She was back in the Second City recently to film promos for her show, but that's not all."I am here actually to officiate a wedding, and introduce my son to Chicago," Hall said. "I'm taking Moses to the Shedd Aquarium, which is one of my favorite places in the city, and he loves fish. To see my child look out at the city from that window this morning was emotional. Now I understand that term 'Sweet Home Chicago,' you never feel like you've missed something, you always feel like you're home, at least for me."But when she returns to the city, does she get swarmed by fans?"I tell people, listen, in TV, people can pretend all day long, 'Oh, I don't want to be bothered.' But when you walk into a room and someone doesn't say, 'Hi Hosea' or 'Hi Tamron,' you got a problem," she laughed. "So for me, come up to me, ask for a selfie, ask for a hug, I don't care, just don't ask for my shoes. It feels good. It's such an overwhelming sense of gratitude when it happens. I do sometimes ask God, why me? Like, what did I do to deserve this? And I hope the answer is, you have this opportunity to help other people."