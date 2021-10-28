Tamron Hall reflects on her Chicago days over dinner date with ABC7's Hosea Sanders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tamron Hall served up reflections about her Chicago days on a recent dinner date with her long-time friend, ABC7's Hosea Sanders.Do you pinch yourself and think about it, this is my life now?My mom was a 19-year-old single mother. My grandfather had a 2nd grade education. I was raised by both of them. I remember the first time I came to interview for a job here in Chicago, not feeling I was even worthy of having the interview.When you take that chance, along with the glory come the haters.Of course, when you're painted out as the angry Black woman or the difficult talent or these tropes that go along with being a woman, it doesn't feel good. But I've been on this planet 51 years, I've been working 31 years. I know the good outweighs the bad in any of our lives.Do you cook, what do you do?Uber Eats.You don't cook?! Ok Hosea, now listen...I cook for people, I don't really cook for myself...: You gotta start cooking. Next time we're together, I'll give you a little cooking class at your home and we can tape it. That's what I learned here in this town, talking to people, looking somebody in the eye and say, what's your deal, what's your story.It is a chance to talk about the realities of life, that you're going through, I'm getting emotional, that people everyday go through, but in that same span, smile together.