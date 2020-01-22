Society

Mom creates Target-themed playroom for 3-year-old daughter

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A creative momma custom-made playsets for her 3-year-old daughter who loves Target.

Renee Doby-Becht of Milwaukee transformed her daughter Ariah's playroom into a miniature Target store, complete with a Starbucks café.

Doby-Becht told Good Morning America she received "so many positive comments" from "mainly moms" after posting photos of the playroom to a Facebook group. As of Wednesday, her Facebook post was shared more than 9,000 times.

She said she used a Melissa and Dog "Fresh Mart Grocery Store" playset as her base for the Target cash register and repurposed Ariah's storage cube for the Starbucks.



The playroom now includes details like gift cards, clearance tags, an "Employee of the Month" photo (with Ariah's picture, of course) and a realistic-looking Starbucks menu, courtesy Ariah's graphic designer aunt.

Doby-Becht's former elementary school teacher even handmade a Starbucks apron.

"I'm happy with how it turned out and even happier that Ariah loves it (even though I'm probably more excited about it than her)," Doby-Becht posted to Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinmotherhoodstarbucksu.s. & worldtarget
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News