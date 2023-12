Chicago rapper & actress Ta'Rhonda Jones host annual 'Christmas Toy Drive'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Saturday, December 23, Ta'Rhonda Jones is hosting an annual Christmas Toy Drive. Jones is a Chicago rapper, actress and philanthropist.

She joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the 4th Secret Santa Holiday Event. Donations can be sent to or dropped off at 6620 S. King Drive Chicago, IL.

The community and volunteers are encourage to come and be a part of our Secret Santa holiday celebration.

For more information on the toy list, click here or to donate, click here.