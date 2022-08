Taste of Pakistan held in Bolingbrook

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Taste of Pakistan is underway in southwest suburban Bolingbook Saturday until 11 p.m.

It included the event's 30th annual flag raising ceremony to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day.

The festival, located at 375 W. Briarcliff Road, features food, live entertainment and raffle prizes.