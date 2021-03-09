Personal Finance

Taxes 2020: Do home office purchases qualify for deductions?

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're working from home because of the pandemic, you may have had to buy items to create a home office.

From desks and chairs, to printers and ink, many people have been hoping home office items would qualify for a tax deduction.

But tax expert Chad Elkins says for many people, that will not be possible.

"Unfortunately, tax reform from a couple of years go eliminated this as a possibility," Elkins said. "So now, the only way you can write off home office expenses such as a computer, a printer, internet and things like that, is if you're self-employed...I do think that after this tax season, it's going to be re-evaluated and if we're still mainly working from home in 2022, which is a possibility, I do think that they're going to have to allow some deductions for this."

Elkins said you should still save all of your receipts for home office expenses that you purchase this year, because it's possible that the IRS could allow some of those deductions next year in 2022, depending on if the law changes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeirstaxesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
United Center COVID vaccine site opens Tuesday
Mount Prospect crash kills mom, dad, son on errand run
Man asked Joliet cop for directions after stealing car: police
Chicago traffic considered 3rd worst in US; I-290 stretch most congested in country: ranking
University will pay students to avoid traveling for spring break
CPD accepting applications for entrance exam
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
Show More
Working moms leaving good jobs due to child care challenges
Chicago Weather: Mild, breezy Tuesday
Last minute maneuvering in case against former cop accused of killing George Floyd
'Bachelor' Matt picks his final 2 after Fantasy Suite dates
Cubs, White Sox fans can return to stands for Opening Day, city says
More TOP STORIES News