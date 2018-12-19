TECHNOLOGY

Chicago launches new 311 mobile app

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago's 311 system is getting an update.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago's 311 system is getting an update.

Wednesday, the city is launching improvements that include a new 311 website and the city's first-ever mobile app.

You can use the app to request city services such as graffiti removal, pothole complaints, rodent baiting, street light repair, garbage cart maintenance and more. The app also lets you track the progress of your request and give the city immediate feedback.

Chicago residents can access 311 via the app, visiting 311.chicago.gov or by calling 311. The free app is available through the Apple Store or Google Play.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyappgraffitigarbagepotholesChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
Beware of this Netflix scam email
How to keep your kids safe on their smartphones
Facebook says photo glitch impacting 6.8 million users
More Technology
Top Stories
Funerals for fallen Chicago police officers to take place Saturday
Police on alert after suburban Chicago carjackings
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
What we know about Chicago police officers fatally struck by train
Fox Lake girl,16, killed in weekend Ingleside crash identified
3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting back in court Wednesday
Chicago Bears playoff tickets on sale Thursday
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy start before warming up Wednesday
Show More
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Cook Co. Sheriff's correctional officer killed in Woodridge crash, 2nd correctional officer charged
Chicago man caught with 70 kilos of cocaine, prosecutors say
VIDEO: Man covered in flames dipped into puddle after crash
More News