Chicago launches new 311 mobile app

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago's 311 system is getting an update.
Wednesday, the city is launching improvements that include a new 311 website and the city's first-ever mobile app.
You can use the app to request city services such as graffiti removal, pothole complaints, rodent baiting, street light repair, garbage cart maintenance and more. The app also lets you track the progress of your request and give the city immediate feedback.
Chicago residents can access 311 via the app, visiting 311.chicago.gov or by calling 311. The free app is available through the Apple Store or Google Play.