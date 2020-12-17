deadly shooting

Boy, 15, charged in retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams' Morgan Park shooting death

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago firefighter earlier this month in Morgan Park.

The boy faces a first-degree murder charge, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office. He is due in court at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Family, friends and a community said a final goodbye to Lt. Dwain Williams this weekend. The retired firefighter was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking earlier this month.

And amid the songs of sorrow and mourning, there is anger over just how Williams died.

RELATED: Carjackings in Chicago increase 134% in 2020, police say

Father Michael Pfleger delivered the eulogy.

"Dwain was snatched from us by a world in which we live that has allowed evil and violence to raise its ugly head," he said.

Williams was killed while leaving a gourmet popcorn shop near 117th and Western Avenue when several men with guns opened fire on him while trying to steal his SUV. He returned fire but was fatally wounded.

WATCH: Chicago police and community organizers give update on murder of retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams.



EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police and community organizers give update on murder of retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams.



The stunning attack was caught by a nearby security camera. A reward for information leading to an arrest now exceeds $30,000.

"What I miss, like I said, he's always been a wonderful teacher. Every time I see him he has something to teach me," said Lt. Williams' grandson, Michael Armstrong.

Because of the pandemic, the Saturday morning funeral was held in the parking lot of the Monument of Faith Evangelistic Church on the city's Southwest Side.

RELATED: Morgan Park popcorn fundraiser helps family of slain Chicago firefighter Lt. Dwain Williams, killed in carjacking attempt

"We were taught all of our lives: Fight for what you desire. Work hard for it, get it. ... And that's exactly what he did," Williams' brother the Rev. Keith Williams, a pastor, said.

WATCH: Raw surveillance video of attempted carjacking, shooting



EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police released this surveillance video of the attempted carjacking and shootout that killled retired Chicago firefighter Dwain Williams in Morgan Park.



Williams spent 28 years with the Chicago Fire Department and later worked at OEMC specializing in coordinating the city's surveillance cameras.

"I was married to an angel and I feel he was an angel that took on human form," said Karen, Williams' widow.

WATCH: CFD, CPD salute Lt. Williams as body arrives at medical examiner's office


EMBED More News Videos

Members of the Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Police Department honored slain Lt. Dwain Williams as his body arrived at the medical examiner's office Thursday night.



The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomorgan parkchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeshootingfuneralman killedman shotchicago fire departmentcarjacking
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Zion triple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critical: police
Teen shot dead near Riverdale elementary school: CPD
Evanston man charged in teen's Lincoln Square shooting death: CPD
Off-duty CPD officer involved in Garfield Ridge shooting death: Chicago police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' next vaccine shipment slashed in half, Pritzker says
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Bodycam video shows police raid wrong house; mayor apologizes to victim
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Chicago
Family of vet buried at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery didn't know he died
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Boy, 15, charged in Feb. Avalon Park shooting that killed nursing student, wounded 4 others
Show More
COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Edward Hospital
COVID likely leading cause of death in US: Researchers
CPS expects just 37 percent of students to return in-person
Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics
Chicago Weather: Overcast Thursday, AM lake flurries
More TOP STORIES News