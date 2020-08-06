Indiana teen pulled from Lake Michigan at Whihala Beach after skateboarding accident

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6356483" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A recovery mission resumed Tuesday in the search for a 15-year-old boy missing in Lake Michigan who disappeared while swimming at Diversey Harbor.

WHIHALA BEACH, Ind. (WLS) -- A teenager was pulled from Lake Michigan in an early morning water rescue Thursday.Rescuers say they got a call just before 6 a.m. about a person in the water at Lakefront Park at Whihala Beach in Indiana.The teen was skateboarding along the pier when he struck a concrete median, causing him to fall into the water, Indiana Fire Department Chief Gus Danielides says.His friends witnessed the accident and called for help.When first responders arrived, the teen was clinging to a piling, according to Danielides. Rescuers managed to throw a life ring out to him and a diver pulled him to shore.Officials say they teen was checked out and refused medical treatment.The incident comes just days after another teenager was swept out into the lake near the Diversey Harbor in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.Authorities said the 15-year-old boy disappeared while swimming with three other friends around 5 p.m. Monday.Monday's search turned into a recovery effort for the teen who is presumed to have drowned. There have been 50 confirmed fatal drownings so far this year, according to The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.David Benjamin, the executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, says they have been writing the mayor for years for more safety measures every 400 feet along the lake path, but nothing has been done. He believes this was preventable."If you're gonna provide the access to the water, there should be rescue equipment, updated signage as well as lifeguard protection, especially when you're gonna close the beaches and push people to these dangerous spots. They're essentially getting herded to these dangerous spots."