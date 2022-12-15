Chicago teen dreams of designing clothes, creates LEGO inspiration

Chicago native Matthew Williams was named of Teen Vogue's Generation Next Class of 2022.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago native was named of Teen Vogue's Generation Next Class of 2022. Each of the designers creates a design inspired by LEGO as part of a challenge.

"They gave us 21,000 blocks," said Matthew Williams.

Williams went through The Common Ground Foundation.

"One of the pillars of our foundation is really exposing our students to different experiences," said Karl Kemp, Executive Director. "Matthew took that whole-heartedly."

Williams has dreams of being a designer.

"A lot of my family members are plus size," said Williams. "That is one of my goals, to create a line for plus sized women because I know that everyone should look great."

He hopes to show designs at Paris Fashion Week one day.