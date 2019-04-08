Teenage siblings stabbed in Sleepy Hollow home invasion

SLEEPY HOLLOW, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in far northwest suburban Sleepy Hollow said a 19-year-old woman and her 17-year-old brother were stabbed during a home invasion and assault Monday afternoon.Police Chief James Linane said the suspect entered the home through an open front door and attacked the female victim. Police said she was stabbed and the attacker attempted to sexually assault her.The woman's 17-year-old brother was stabbed trying to defend his sister, Linane said. The siblings were able to escape down the street to a neighbor's home, where neighbors called 911.Police said the suspect then left the home and went to another house behind the home the siblings escaped to, where he attacked two other people, who were not injured. He then fled from the house and officers arrested him nearby. Linane said a Taser was used to apprehend him.The 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in the attack, and was airlifted to two separate hospitals for treatment. The 19-year-old woman was also taken to Sherman Hospital for treatment. Linane said both victims are expected to survive.Police said the suspect, who has not been identified but who police said is a local man in his late 20s or early 30s, had two butcher knives with him at the time of his arrest. Police said the victims did not appear to know their attacker.Linane said police believe the suspect has a criminal history, and will know more later Monday and Tuesday. Police are also investigating whether the suspect was under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the attack.Linane said the attack was "highly unusual for this town," but said it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the rest of the community.