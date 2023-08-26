World famous Tempel Lipizzans program ending program in north suburbs after 65 years, family says

OLD MILL CREEK, Ill. (WLS) -- Majestic white stallions have been dazzling families in the north suburbs for decades but after 65 years, the Tempel Lipizzans program is coming to an end.

The family of Tempel and Esther Smith announced the closing on their website and social media pages.

It's been the family's mission to promote and preserve the Lipizzan breed for three generations.

"We will cease our public programming including performances and tours, educational programs like lessons and rider training and boarding operations for horses outside of TLC ownership," the family said.

The Lipizzaner horse is one of the oldest breeds in Europe. The breed got its start in 1580 when Archduke Charles of the Austro-Hungrian Empire established a stud farm.

Tempel Farms is located in Old Mill Creek in Lake County, Illinois.

There are 70 Lipizzans at the farm and 35 are in full training, according to their website.

There are three performances left, and tickets are nearly sold out.

The one-of-a-kind performances are filled with synchronized movements and harmony set to music from jazz to doowop, to patriotich arrangements.

People interested in purchasing a horse should email info@tempellipizzans.com.

Read full statement:

It is with pride and sorrow that the family of Esther and Tempel Smith announce the closing of the Tempel Lipizzans program. For a variety of reasons, our ownership family is moving in different directions. For 65 years and 3 generations, promoting and preserving the Lipizzan breed and classical horsemanship has been a passion for our family, those who have worked closely with the horses and community members near and far. Over the course of the coming 1-2 years we will carefully place each horse and, as always, provide quality care for our horses. We will cease our public programming including performances and tours, educational programs like lessons and rider training and boarding operations for horses outside of TLC ownership