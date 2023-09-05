A rare giraffe born without spots at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee finally has a name, and it's a perfect fit!

Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo now has a name, and it's a perfect fit

A rare giraffe born without spots at a Tennessee zoo finally has a name, and it's a perfect fit!

Meet Kipekee. That's the name given to the 5-week-old baby giraffe at the Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee.

She's the only known spotless giraffe in the world.

Kipekee means "unique" in Swahili. Some 40,000 people voted to name her.

The last time a spotless giraffe appeared in the spotlight was in Tokyo more than 50 years ago.

MORE: Rare spotless giraffe without coat pattern is born at Tennessee zoo