Technology

VIDEO: Tesla cruises down NC highway without a driver

HENDERSON, N.C. -- A North Carolina man had some fun with his brand new Tesla Model X.

Albert Siplen got in the passenger seat of his new car, programmed it to take him to Henderson, and started recording.

"I was nervous my first time doing it," Siplen said.

But videos on his Facebook page show the high-tech vehicle driving itself down the highway. The car's technology alone controlled the direction, speed, and lane position--all while Siplen sits back and relaxes.

Tesla says the full self-driving capability built into the Model X's autopilot can manage both long and short drives, regardless of traffic conditions. However, the company's website also says, "Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous."

Another video from Siplen shows him in a Target parking lot as the car drives up--without anybody inside--to pick him up.



In August, a Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Nash County deputy's car. The driver was reportedly watching a movie when the crash happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyraleighhendersonvance countyteslaself driving carcarautomotivedriving
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker isolating after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
IL reports 1,362 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths
Chicago violence reduction plan announced by city
City leaders want more contact tracing efforts focused on South, West sides
Chicago sisters behind pop-up art exhibit 'WomanISH'
Titans, Vikings suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests
Kentucky added back on Chicago's emergency travel order
Show More
Stolen unemployment benefits leaves Calumet City woman without income
City eases COVID-19 business restrictions, limits
Indiana reports 761 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
Man, woman dead in apparent Aurora murder-suicide: police
Chicago Weather: Mainly dry, cool, breezy Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News