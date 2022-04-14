tesla

CA man says screen on his new Tesla froze, causing vehicle to be stuck at 83 mph on freeway

The driver from Irvine said all of the buttons and switches - including turn signals and hazard lights - were not working.
By Rob McMillan
EMBED <>More Videos

CA man says screen on new Tesla froze while on freeway

RIVERSIDE COUNTY -- The owner of a new Tesla Model 3 was left in shock after the car's main features allegedly froze while he was driving on the freeway.

Javier Rodriguez of Irvine spoke with our sister station in Los Angeles KABC-TV on Tuesday and said it happened last Thursday while he was heading westbound on the 10 Freeway through Cabazon.

VIDEO: Tesla drivers seen seemingly asleep behind the wheel
EMBED More News Videos

Caught on camera! Are these Tesla drivers sleeping behind the wheel?



He said the car was stuck going 83 mph and the main screen was frozen.

He said all of the buttons and switches - including turn signals and hazard lights - were not working.

"I noticed that it started to get hot in the car and there started to be a weird scent coming," recalled Rodriguez. "I was nervous that if I were to brake a whole lot that I wouldn't be able to gain the speed again to keep up with traffic and get around cars. I was nervous somebody was going to slam into me."

VIDEO: Tesla jumps hill, crashes into parked cars in dangerous high-speed car stunt
EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic video shows a driver trying to pull off a dangerously high-speed stunt in a Tesla but ends up crashing in an L.A. neighborhood.



Even though the accelerator wasn't responding, fortunately Rodriguez said the brakes did work, but said that didn't make him any more comfortable when he was trying to stop.

He was able to make it off the road, and a few minutes later, the car rebooted. That's when everything seemed normal.

An officer with the California Highway Patrol helped Rodriguez get off the freeway, where he eventually had the car towed.

He said Tesla later told him they fixed the vehicle, but all they would say about what happened was what he said they wrote in the report.

TIMELINE: ABC7 investigates deadly Tesla crash on Hwy 101 in Mountain View

"Diagnosed and found poor communication from charge port door causing power conversion system to shut off in order to protect on board components during drive," Rodriguez recalled.

Now, Rodriguez is worried that some kind of safety feature on the car could cause the onboard computer to shut itself down with no warning.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Tesla for a response but has not received a response.

VIDEO: Tesla car battery likely caused devastating house fire
EMBED More News Videos

An investigation by San Ramon Valley Fire narrowed the cause of a house fire down to either the 2013 Tesla battery or the vehicle's electrical system.



"I need more explanation," said Rodriguez. "I'm on the freeway and this happens at 83 miles an hour. Everybody is trying to say, 'Well we fixed it. We fixed it,' but I need an explanation."

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveriverside countycabazonteslacarstechnologycarautomotiveauto newsdrivingtraffic
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TESLA
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board of directors
Elon Musk joins Twitter board after amassing massive stake
Dangerous Tesla stunt ends in crash: VIDEO
Dashcam: Autopilot Tesla hits state trooper's cruiser
TOP STORIES
Body of missing Gary woman Ariana Taylor found
Man ID'd after killed in shooting, crash with 3 kids in car: CPD
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect Frank R. James in custody
Remembering Great Chicago Flood 30 years later
Police release video of deadly MI traffic stop shooting
Man fatally shot in West Dundee fitness center parking lot, police say
Man, once known as mayor of a Chicago tent city, sentenced for murder
Show More
Illinois reports 2,060 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
Dog tag of IL soldier killed in Vietnam returned thanks to tourist
Storms bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Chicago area | Live Radar
NYC subway shooting suspect previously lived in Chicago hotel
Man killed in Garfield Park home collapse ID'd
More TOP STORIES News