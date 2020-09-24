Society

Dad dances outside of hospital to cheer up son during chemo

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Because of coronavirus-related restrictions at hospitals, the lack of closeness makes being ill even more difficult as patients' loved ones can't spend time with them during treatments. But this Texas dad came up with a creative and entertaining way to connect with his son during chemotherapy.

"We get out here and try and communicate the best we can," Chuck Yielding said.

Chuck's 14-year-old son, Aiden Yielding, is receiving chemo treatment at a children's hospital for leukemia but because of COVID-19 rules, only one parent is allowed inside. Since Aiden's mom works at the hospital where he is being treated, she was the clear choice - but dad isn't too far away from him.

Every Tuesday, in between Aiden's treatment breaks, Chuck finds the nearest window to his son and busts a move for him.

"It's funny watching him figuring out all that he is going to do. Yup. It just cheers me up sometimes," Aiden told KTVT.

As funny as it seems, Chuck said the goal is to cheer his son up.

"Just anything to bring his spirits up a little bit, and let him know he is not alone. We are with him," Chuck said.

At times, when he can gather enough strength, Aiden dances right back - mirroring his dad's disco moves from three stories up.

"It makes me feel like he is there, ya know? And I dunno, he's just a funny guy," Aiden said.

Come rain or shine, or even in extreme heat, Chuck said he isn't going anywhere.
