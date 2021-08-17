coronavirus texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

EMBED <>More Videos

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

According to a release from his office, Abbott tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

"The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently," the statement read.

Abbott will isolate himself in the governor's mansion, where he will continue to be tested daily. He is said to be receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

According to his office, Abbott is currently not experiencing symptoms and everyone who has been in close contact with him has been notified. His wife, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, has tested negative.

SEE ALSO:

Experts weigh in on who will win legal battle over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's no mask mandate

Gov. Abbott's office repeats 'personal responsibility' message after larger counties challenge order

Confusion reigns as legal fight over mask mandates rages between local officials and Gov. Abbott
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexastexas newsgreg abbottcovid 19 variantcoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Houston ICU nurse pens heartbreaking letter on COVID
These 2 states made up 1/3 of all US COVID cases this past week
6 Texas House Democrats test positive for COVID-19 in D.C.
Remote workers use 'fake commutes' to divide home and work
TOP STORIES
Chicago reinstates indoor mask mandate: health officials
Chicago pharmacist indicted on charges of selling fake vaccine cards
Suspect photos released after shooting in Hegewisch kills woman, 70
Will your Cook County property taxes see an increase?
IL reports 3,639 COVID cases, 17 deaths
USPS hiring for several positions in Chicago area
8 states, Washington DC added to Chicago Travel Advisory
Show More
Blue Angels return this weekend for reimagined Air and Water Show
Taliban vow to honor women's rights but within Islamic law
Lil Wayne opens up about mental health struggles
Family of man killed during Kenosha protests files lawsuit
Chicago Marathon participants must give proof of COVID vaccine, test
More TOP STORIES News