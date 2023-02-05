Migrant in vehicle as 15-year-old led high-speed chase in Texas, authorities say

The 15-year-old, who tried to escape law enforcement, also had a 12-year-old passenger who was a reported runaway.

The teen and a 12-year-old passenger, who was a reported runway, are accused of human smuggling after their truck carrying an illegal immigrant crashed into an overpass.

FRIO COUNTY, Texas -- A dramatic new video shows a 15-year-old leading Texas Department of Safety troopers on a high-speed chase just southwest of San Antonio and then needing to be rescued

The video captures the teen crashing into a barrier and then flying over an overpass, landing on the opposite side of the highway, police said.

Investigators said both are accused of human smuggling after a migrant in the country illegally was found in the vehicle.

The person was taken to the hospital with injuries, investigators said.

The teen was taken into custody and is facing a multitude of charges, including human smuggling and evading arrest.