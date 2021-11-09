AAA releases Thanksgiving travel forecast with Eisenhower Expressway among traffic trouble spots

CHICAGO (WLS) -- AAA has come out with its Thanksgiving travel predictions and the roads will be nearly as busy as before the pandemic, with close to 50 million people driving.The worst road congestion will be as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers. The Chicago area could see more than triple the delays versus typical drive times.The organization lists the top ten worst corridors and times to travel Thanksgiving Week and the dubious list includes I-290 westbound, from Morgan Street to Wolf Road on Wednesday afternoon from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. Traffic is expected to be 329% heavier than normal.The worst time to travel on that Wednesday will be from noon to 8 p.m. The best time is after nine p.m.The worst time to travel on Thanksgiving Day is noon to 3 p.m. The best time is before 11 a.m.