Chicago-area residents share what they're thankful for

Happy Thanksgiving! These Chicago-area residents have a lot to be thankful for this season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoland residents have a lot to be thankful for this year.

ABC7 Chicago went around the city -- from Addison Street to Western Avenue, North Center to South Chicago -- and found that, for many, counting their blessings is as easy as ABC.

Artrell Brown of Hyde Park is grateful for art in the city.

Alex Burke is grateful for his babies, and Tom McCarter of Lincoln Park is thankful for his children.

Elizabeth Kaveny of River Forest is grateful for generation X.

Mercedes Gordan of Bronzeville said she's thankful for YOU, and Lamberto Caro of Belmont Cragin is grateful for the zoo.