Chicago-area runners take on local Thanksgiving 'Turkey Trot' races

Runners in Highland Park held photos of Israeli hostages during their annual Thanksgiving Northshore Turkey Trot race.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago-area runners strutted their stuff Thanksgiving morning before digging into stuffing later.

Thousands participated in "Turkey Trot" races in Chicago and nearby suburbs.

Families gathered along the route of the Northshore Turkey Trot in Highland Park, holding up photos of Israeli hostages.

The race organizer, Nami Goldenberg, said it was to raise awareness of the ongoing plight of those taken by Hamas and their heartbroken families.

We need to be screaming at the top of our lungs that this is unacceptable, that the world cannot continue to close their eyes to the fact that children and babies and moms... have been abducted in the most brutal way," Goldenberg said.

Runners were out bright and early Thanksgiving morning, taking part in the annual Lifetime Turkey Trot in Lincoln Park.

Thousands of people ran down Saint Johns Avenue. Some participants also ran with photos of Israeli hostages.

This year is the 45th year of the Thanksgiving tradition along Lake Michigan.

The race supports the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Runners also took part in a Turkey Day Tailgate after burning all those calories.

The event featured activities like corn hole and football toss, along with some warm apple cider.

The west suburbs also got in on the morning cardio action, including the St. Charles All Community Events Turkey Trot.

"Despite the chilly start, the running community was in good spirits, and the scenic route along the Fox River added an extra layer of enjoyment," first-time runner Kenny Hine said. "The best part was undoubtedly the apple cider donut from Kuiper's Farm at the end of the race."