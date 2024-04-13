Choose Chicago launches travel series 'The 77' to highlight Chicago's neighborhoods

"The 77: A City of Neighborhoods" is a new mini-documentary travel series from Choose Chicago that will highlight five Chicago neighborhoods.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new travel show wants people to experience the real Chicago by getting out of downtown and into the city's 77 neighborhoods.

The show was recently launched by Choose Chicago.

The series is called "The 77: A City of Neighborhoods." The 30-minute episodes take a deep dive into the culture, history and food of five neighborhoods.

ABC7 was joined Friday by Rob Fojtik, vice president of neighborhood strategy at Choose Chicago, Andrea Reed, Executive Director at the Greater Roseland Chamber of Commerce, and Jennifer Pham, Brand Manager and Community Advocate for the Asia on Argyle corridor in Uptown.

They talked about Choose Chicago's neighborhood strategy and how the new travel series fits into their broader mission. They also talked about how neighborhood chambers of commerce partner with Choose Chicago to attract visitors.

The full interview can be viewed in the player above.

Screenings of the series will be held in multiple neighborhoods.

Bronzeville will have a screening at 6 p.m. April 16 at the Oakwood Center. Uptown will have a screening at 6 p.m. April 18 at Wilson Abbey. Pullman and Roseland will have a screening at 6 p.m. April 23 at the Pullman National Park.