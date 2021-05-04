Society

'The Art of Banksy' exhibit brings 80 rarely-seen works to Chicago's West Loop this Summer

EMBED <>More Videos

'The Art of Banksy' exhibit brings 80 rarely-seen works to Chicago's West Loop in July

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world is coming to Chicago's West Loop this summer.

The Art of Banksy brings 80 original works by the elusive street artist to a yet-to-be-disclosed location, according to a release.

World-famous pieces from the private collection include "Flower Thrower" and "Girl With Balloon," famously shredded at auction in 201. They will be hung among works rarely seen by the general public, the release said.

EMBED More News Videos

The Art of Banksy exhibit brings 80 original works by the elusive street artist to a yet-to-be-disclosed location in July.



Bansky, whose identity has never been confirmed by the artist, is a street artist and world-recognized political activist.

"This is a one-of-a-kind exhibition. You will never again have the opportunity to see this many of Banksy's works in one place. Once the exhibition is over, the artwork will be returned to art collectors around the world, and the chances that they will be displayed together again in the future are extremely slim," said Corey Ross, President & CEO, Starvox Exhibits, which is presenting the exhibit alongside Collectiv presents.

The exhibit opens July 1 through Nov. 28 and tickets will go on sale to the public May 6 at 9 a.m. at banksyexhibit.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagowest loopartgraffitipolitics
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Show More
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News