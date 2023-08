With "The Bean" set to be out of commission for a few months, ABC7 has you covered.

Terrell Brown put on "The Bean" costume during Tracy's morning forecast.

Construction will begin next Tuesday in an area around The Bean.

Access to the sculpture at Chicago's Millennium Park will be limited through next spring.

Crews will be working on the surrounding plaza.

Millennium Park is nearly 20 years old, and the city has decided it needs a little updating.