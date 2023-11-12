The Berwyn Shops offers community chance to support emerging entrepreneurs, artisans, and makers

The Berwyn Shops: A Homegrown Project offers an opportunity to support small businesses by highlighting local entrepreneurs, artisans, and makers.

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- The Berwyn Shops: A Homegrown Project is back, highlighting local small businesses.

Doors open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for people to browse a diverse array of products. Selected by 13 community volunteers, the 2023 cohort offers everything from hand-poured candles and curated apparel to beautifully-designed accessories and baked goods.

Located at 6931 Roosevelt Rd, the incubator program will run through mid-December. As a retail incubator for the City of Berwyn, this homegrown project is designed to provide entrepreneurs, artisans, and makers with the support they need to succeed: a location, education, promotion, and resources. The 12 women-owned businesses are given the opportunity to test out the local market before committing to brick-and-mortar.

Now in its second year, the vision for the Berwyn Shops has become a reality. In 2022, the 12 business owners broke sales records, sold out events, secured new contracts, and expanded their followings. The inaugural season ended with 11 graduating from the program, 5 signing leases, and 3 finalizing contracts for their new locations!

"I am incredibly proud of the Berwyn Shops," Berwyn Mayor Robert Lovero said. "This homegrown project has truly become a community space and a dynamic destination for new shoppers and new businesses."

For more information about the Berwyn Shops and the 2023 cohort, visit www.berwynshops.com/