WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

The Berwyn Shops offers community chance to support emerging entrepreneurs, artisans, and makers

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Sunday, November 12, 2023 3:42PM
The Berwyn Shops offers community chance to support small businesses
EMBED <>More Videos

The Berwyn Shops: A Homegrown Project offers an opportunity to support small businesses by highlighting local entrepreneurs, artisans, and makers.

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- The Berwyn Shops: A Homegrown Project is back, highlighting local small businesses.

Doors open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for people to browse a diverse array of products. Selected by 13 community volunteers, the 2023 cohort offers everything from hand-poured candles and curated apparel to beautifully-designed accessories and baked goods.

Located at 6931 Roosevelt Rd, the incubator program will run through mid-December. As a retail incubator for the City of Berwyn, this homegrown project is designed to provide entrepreneurs, artisans, and makers with the support they need to succeed: a location, education, promotion, and resources. The 12 women-owned businesses are given the opportunity to test out the local market before committing to brick-and-mortar.

Now in its second year, the vision for the Berwyn Shops has become a reality. In 2022, the 12 business owners broke sales records, sold out events, secured new contracts, and expanded their followings. The inaugural season ended with 11 graduating from the program, 5 signing leases, and 3 finalizing contracts for their new locations!

"I am incredibly proud of the Berwyn Shops," Berwyn Mayor Robert Lovero said. "This homegrown project has truly become a community space and a dynamic destination for new shoppers and new businesses."

For more information about the Berwyn Shops and the 2023 cohort, visit www.berwynshops.com/

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW