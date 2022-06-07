Woman, 52, pushed onto train tracks in unprovoked attack at Bronx, New York subway station | Video

NEW YORK -- A horrifying scene was captured on video at a subway station in New York City, where a man suddenly grabbed a woman and shoved her onto elevated tracks in an unprovoked attack.The incident took place on Sunday around 4:40 p.m. in a Bronx subway station.That's where police said an unknown suspect pushed a 52-year-old woman onto the southbound tracks.The victim suffered a broken collar bone and cuts throughout her body.She was stable when taken to a local hospital.Police said the suspect fled the scene.They are hoping the surveillance video and images will help them catch the individual.Anyone with information in regards to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website ator on Twitter @NYPDTips.