Arts & Culture

Chicago filmmaker behind 'The Cleaner,' starring Lynda Carter, Luke Wilson, Shelley Long

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago filmmakers behind indie film 'The Cleaner'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of filmmakers who met in Chicago while they were students at Columbia College have an intriguing new movie just out called "The Cleaner."

Writer/Director Erin Elders spoke with ABC7 about the mystery, star power and characters desperate for redemption.

Buck cares for his ailing mother, and survives cleaning homes.

"He ends up meeting this new client who hires him to track down her missing son, instead of clean her house," Elders said. "It sort of sets him off on this private eye adventure."

Lynda Carter, Luke Wilson and Shelley Long all appear in the indie feature.

"[Shelly's] just like this sort of comedic genius and to see her do this transformation into a character I still think is very funny, but very vinegary," Elders said.

Long was once a local TV personality here in Chicago.

"She describes her sort of sense of humor as this Midwestern sense of humor and we definitely bonded over that," Elders said.

Lynda Carter was actually a singer before she started acting.

"She's just such an icon, as Wonder Woman, and to see her do this character who's pretty out there emotionally, it was a really fun experience to watch her do that transformation," Elders said.

And Elders' Chicago roots played a role, too.

"A lot of Columbia alumni ended up working on the film so it did feel like a really, a little bit like a class reunion, if you will," he said.

You can watch "The Cleaner" on demand on all major platforms.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopmoviemovie newsarts & culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARTS & CULTURE
From drawing for fun to commission artist creating custom works
Day of the Dead celebration honors tradition, culture
Dia de los Muertos festival returns to Hollywood Forever
'It couldn't be soft,' Eve says of 'Queens' series
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News