ESPN's Carmen DeFalco offers some whiskey knowledge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Booze brothers hosted a whiskey tasting event. It happened at The Elm in La Grange on Wednesday, December 6. ESPN's Carmen DeFalco and former Chicago Bears receiver, Tom Waddle hosted the event.

DeFalco joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the whiskey tasting event. He even offered some whiskey knowledge for those looking to learn more about the liquor. Per DeFalco, he started doing Whiskey reviews on Social Media in 2017. He has been to whiskey distilleries and Rickhouses in Ireland, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

Below are the items DeFalco showcased on ABC 7 Eyewitness News:

1) Buffalo Trace, Wild Turkey 101, PiggyBack 6-year, Rittenhouse Rye

2) Knob Creek, Marker's Mark private stave pick, FEW bottled in bond, Old Forester 1920, Russell's Reserve

3) Pappy Van Winkle 15-year, William Larue Weller, Michter's 10-year single barrel

He's also the co-host of the "Carmen & Jurko" show, weekdays from Noon-2:30 on ESPN Chicago. He also does a couple weekly podcasts; Crosstalk Unhinged, and The Odds Couple podcast with Mike North, both available on the ESPN Chicago app.